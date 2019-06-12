Voter turnout Tuesday was low across the four communities of the Gardiner-area school district, but all four municipalities approved the district’s $25.7 million spending plan by an overall vote of 422-163.

That endorsement follows the district-wide vote last week approving the budget with about 40 people attending that meeting.

The largest portion of the School Administrative District 11 budget, nearly 44%, pays for instruction of students.

Nearly 18% pays for special education and other instructional programs. About 20% is expected to be spent on facilities maintenance and transportation. About 10% is dedicated to student and staff support. Less than 10% of the entire budget is expected to be spent on school and district administration.

Clerks in all four communities said voter turnout was low.

