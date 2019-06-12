Wayne residents on Tuesday approved keeping a 118-acre plot of forested land on Wilson Pond with a conservation easement, designating the property for public use for low-impact outdoor recreation like hiking and hunting.

Voters approved the land easement article 196-63 in Tuesday’s referendum. The property has 1,000 feet of shoreline.

With this easement, town officials will determine whether the property should be sold to a conservation organization or kept as a town forest to be managed by both the town and conservation organization.

The town acquired the land in 2016 when property owners did not pay property taxes.

Trent Emery was re-elected to a three-year term on the Select Board. By two votes, 122-120, Carol Ladd was elected to the Budget committee for a five-year term. She ran against Stephanie Haines. Theresa Kerchner was elected to serve a three-year term on the Local School Committee.

The remainder of the warrant will be voted on during Town Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ladd Recreation Center.

