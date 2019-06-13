PALMYRA — Distracted driving is believed to have been a factor in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that sent a St. Albans woman to the hospital, police said.

The crash, reported around 2:26 p.m., took place at the intersection of Main Street, which is also U.S. Route 2, and Madawaska Road, said Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell in a news release.

Rachel Bryant, 61, of St. Albans, was driving west on Main Street and attempting to make a left turn onto Madawaska Road when her car was rear-ended by a 2001 BMW driven by Devin Corson, 21, of Palmyra, Mitchell said.

Bryant’s husband, Carroll Bryant, 65, was also in the car at the time.

The result of the initial crash sent Rachel Bryant’s car, a 2003 Kia Optima, into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane, where she struck a 2004 Peterbuilt tractor trailer driven by Robin Crawford III, 32, of Lincoln.

Rachel Bryant was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

He said all parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Corson was summonsed for failure to produce evidence of insurance and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Speed and driver distraction are believed to have been factors in the crash, though Mitchell said he did not have details as to what might have distracted Corson.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Pittsfield and Hartland fire departments, the Pittsfield Police Department and Maine State Police.

