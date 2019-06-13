LEWISTON — Police said a man appears to have accidentally fire a handgun Thursday outside 486 Main St.
After the discharge at roughly 1:10 p.m., someone called police, who are investigating, Lt. David St. Pierre said.
No one was struck by the bullet and no injuries were reported, St. Pierre said.
Police recovered the firearm and spoke to the man, but no arrest was made.
Once an investigation is complete, police will forward their findings to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office, St. Pierre said.
