An evening of music performed by the children from the Pineland Suzuki School at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. They will play a variety of music: fiddling, folk songs, and classical.

As with all of Lithgow’s events, this event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, June, music
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.