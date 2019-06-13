An evening of music performed by the children from the Pineland Suzuki School at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. They will play a variety of music: fiddling, folk songs, and classical.
As with all of Lithgow’s events, this event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.
