Wayne voters made two amendments to a budget proposal, approving a $1.2 million spending plan during Town Meeting on Wednesday.

The first amendment was an increase of $5,600 to the money allocated to highway plowing. The approved spending is now $174,883.

The second amendment increased the allocation to Rural Community Action from $3,700 to $5,000, a $1,300 increase.

The cost of the two amendments will be raised by taxpayer dollars, said Town Manager Aaron Chrostowsky. The approved municipal budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is $1,214,461.

This approved budget is $30,703 — 2.59% — more than the current fiscal budget of $1,183,758.

Most of this increase will be to pay debt service. This year the town will spend $271,268 on five bonds, one of which will be retired after the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Revenues are expected to be $495,797, a decrease of $27,968 — or 5.34% — from the current fiscal year’s budgeted revenues of $523,765.

The 2018-2019 tax rate for Wayne is $17.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. On a home assessed at $150,000, the annual property taxes would be $2,557 before any exemptions.

Residents approved the town spending a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant for economic development. The grant funds will be split evenly between Cobbie’s Corner Store and the Wayne General Store, both located on Route 133.

Cobbie’s would use the money for facade improvements, including new siding and doors. It would also install a ramp to improve accessibility. The general store would use its funds to upgrade its restroom to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, and it would purchase a new walk-in cooler and ovens.

The town also amended the language of Article 34, which asked the town to increase the maximum property tax levy limit, which is established by state law, L.D. 1. The word “exceed” was replaced with “increase.” The town approved the article.

About 75 residents attended the meeting. The town presented the Spirit of America Award to the volunteers of Aging at Home, and dedicated its town report to Wayne Fire Department. The Ladd Family presented the Helen Hicks Halley Award to Pam Chenea, the Aging at Home coordinator.

During the secret ballot election Tuesday, voters approved RSU 38’s $18.5 million spending plan. Wayne’s local share will be $2,363,049, a 6.49% increase of $144,052.

Residents also approved 196-63 keeping a 118-acre plot of forested land on Wilson Pond with a conservation easement, designating the property for public use for low-impact outdoor recreation.

The town acquired the land, which has 1,000 feet of shoreline, in 2016 when property owners did not pay property taxes.

With the conservation easement, town officials will determine whether the property should be sold to a conservation organization or kept as a town forest to be managed by both the town and conservation organization.

Trent Emery was re-elected to the Select Board, Carol Ladd was elected to the Budget Committee, and Theresa Kerchner was elected to the Local School Committee.

