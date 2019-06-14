The Theater at Monmouth will celebrate 50 years of producing classic theatre in Maine. Performances take place in Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth, a 250-seat Victorian opera house.

The 2019 Summer Repertory includes:

“Murder for Two,” book and music by Joe Kinosian and book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, directed by Adam P. Blais, is scheduled for June 22 through Aug. 16.

Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two, a hilarious musical murder mystery with a twist: One actor investigates the crime. The other plays all of the suspects. And they both play the piano! A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this fast and funny whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. The perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder!

“Merry Wives of Windsor,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Catherine Weidner, will be staged July 4 through Aug. 18.

In Shakespeare’s only domestic comedy, laughter reigns and feminine wisdom triumphs over jealous husbands, confused lovers, and one corpulent knight. Sir John Falstaff needs money. Instead of searching for work, he plots to woo not one, but two wealthy women. Complications abound as the two women teach Falstaff a loving lesson with manipulative messengers, secret scandals, and a flurry of forgiveness.

“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” by Ken Ludwig | directed by Matthew Arbour, is set for July 11 through Aug. 15.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must solve the mystery before the Baskerville family curse dooms its next heir. Watch as the intrepid investigators escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, and disguises as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from “elementary” the truth can be.

“Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Dawn McAndrews, will be staged July 18 through Aug. 17.

In the wake of his father’s abrupt death, Hamlet returns home to find his personal and political world turned upside down—his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne, and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father’s ghost appears and demands vengeance, the desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

“Intimate Apparel,” by Lynn Nottage and directed by Josiah Davis, will be performed July 25 through Aug. 16.

In 1905, an African American seamstress supports herself by creating exquisite lingerie for wealthy clients. When a letter arrives from a stranger, it awakens a desire within her that leads to the love that she’s yearned for, but is nothing like she expected. This historical romance by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage creates a portrait of a young woman’s determination and the true meaning of intimacy.

Each summer, TAM presents a play for families adapted from classic literature.

“The Jungle Book,” adapted by Greg Banks and directed by Dawn McAndrews, is scheduled for June 29 through Aug. 15.

Follow the rambunctious and curious man cub Mowgli and his adopted jungle family: Baloo the Bear, Bagheera the panther, and all the beasts who call the mysterious wilderness home. This fast-paced retelling keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as Mowgli tries to escape the clutches of Shere Kahn and find the true meaning of home.

“Sense and Sensibility,” adapted and directed by Dawn McAndrews, will be staged Sept. 12-22.

Reason and passion collide in Jane Austen’s beloved tale of sisterhood and romance. Marianne and Elinor Dashwood could not be more different. Marianne is exuberant, impetuous, and recklessly romantic. Elinor is practical, thoughtful, and confoundingly reserved. Through a series of romantic misadventures the girls come to realize that the key to happiness may not lie in fiery passion or strict reason — but somewhere in between.

Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Play cost $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for children. Family Show tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org or call the box office at 933-9999.

Share

< Previous

Next >