The Harlow presents “The Places in Between,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Tom Ferrero of Vienna.

The exhibit will be on on view June 21 through July 27 at the gallery, 100 Water St. in Hallowell. The public is invited to attend and meet the artist at an opening reception set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The exhibit is a series of paintings that explore blurred boundary lines and subjects in transition. These works depict people on the verge of a discovery, objects in a state of decay and locations that straddle two worlds. The work is hopeful, sometimes somber and intentionally mysterious.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

