IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 8:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:29 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Crossing Way.

1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.

2:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.

3:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

3:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on an animal on Water Street.

4:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:14 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:29 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Monarch Drive.

8:31 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Sunday at 12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 10:38 a.m., Richard J. Dumas, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination intoxicating sources and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug after a traffic complaint on Western Avenue.

4:04 p.m., Beth Anthony, 41 of Augusta, was arrested on the charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a value less than $500 and for violating conditions of release and on an arrest warrant after a report of a theft on Cony Street.

Sunday at 1:35 a.m., Sean D. Cramberg, 29, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, was arrested for violating conditions of release after a report of a disturbance on Senator Way.

1:35 a.m., McKenzie R. Coulombe, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on the charges of violating conditions of release, for a warrant and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

