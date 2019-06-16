IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 8:34 a.m., trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
12:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:29 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Crossing Way.
1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.
2:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.
2:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.
3:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
3:42 p.m., a well-being check was made on an animal on Water Street.
4:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:14 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:29 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Monarch Drive.
8:31 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.
9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
11:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Sunday at 12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 10:38 a.m., Richard J. Dumas, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination intoxicating sources and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug after a traffic complaint on Western Avenue.
4:04 p.m., Beth Anthony, 41 of Augusta, was arrested on the charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a value less than $500 and for violating conditions of release and on an arrest warrant after a report of a theft on Cony Street.
Sunday at 1:35 a.m., Sean D. Cramberg, 29, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, was arrested for violating conditions of release after a report of a disturbance on Senator Way.
1:35 a.m., McKenzie R. Coulombe, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on the charges of violating conditions of release, for a warrant and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.
