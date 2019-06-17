WATERVILLE — Engine 5 Bakehouse will hold an open house from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at 140 Western Ave.

The local bakery will offer contests, free samples, childrens’ activities, and a firetruck on site, in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

For more information, visit engine5bakehouse.com.

