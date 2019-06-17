PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Five local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Plymouth State University.

They are Anna Dodge, of Litchfield, an Allied Health Sciences major; Betsy Hunt, of Thorndike, an Adventure Education major; Julianna Labul, of Farmington, a Social Work major; Madelin Svetin, of Topsham, a Business Administration major; and Mattea Powers, of Skowhegan, an Environmental Science and Policy major.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

