PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Five local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Plymouth State University.

They are Anna Dodge, of Litchfield, an Allied Health Sciences major; Betsy Hunt, of Thorndike, an Adventure Education major; Julianna Labul, of Farmington, a Social Work major; Madelin Svetin, of Topsham, a Business Administration major; and Mattea Powers, of Skowhegan, an Environmental Science and Policy major.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, farmington maine, litchfield maine, skowhegan maine, thorndike maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.