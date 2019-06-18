FRANKLIN, Mass. — The following local students were placed on the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Dean College.
They are: Zoe Derosby, of Waterville; and Cami Dubois and Joshua Veilleux, both of Winslow.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Health care
-
Community
-
Community
-
Community
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.