Elliane Hall, of Bowdoinham, recently of Jindabyne, New South Wales, Australia, graduated June 1 from Carrabassett Valley Academy.

At the Richard Bell Chapel, at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain, Hall and her classmates received diplomas at CVA’s 2019 commencement ceremony.

During her time at CVA, she was a member of the Skicross team. She was recognized with several academic awards, including calculus, physics, English and art. Hall plans to attend the University of Utah, to study astrophysics. She plans to compete in skicross on the Europa circuit next year.

“We are very proud of Elliane, and all of this year’s graduates.” said Head of School, Kate Webber Punderson, according to the release. “Elliane has been a diligent student, a committed athlete, and an integral member of our community during her years here.”

CVA is a private middle/high school located at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine, United States, offering a unique balance of college preparatory academics and competitive ski and snowboard training, according to a news release from the academy.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: