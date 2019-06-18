Noel Paul Stookey, who has performed for decades as a solo artist, and previously as the “Paul” of the iconic folk group, Peter, Paul and Mary, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

A true icon who has performed concerts in Greenwich Village coffee shops, at massive stadiums, and at the White House, Noel Paul Stookey has recorded more than 50 albums, and remains a prevailing voice for folk music and social activism.

Tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 at the door, $15 for students.

For tickets and more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 442-8455.

