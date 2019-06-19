OAKLAND — A handful of Oakland-area businesses have come together to support a common cause: the creation of the town’s new fire station.

Town Manager Gary Bowman said seven companies have reduced project costs by over $64,000 by donating manpower and offering discounted pricing on equipment rentals. The voter-approved budget for the project is $2.6 million, which passed in a bond question on November’s ballot.

“At a time when construction projects all around our state are coming in over budget or being canceled altogether, we went out to our local companies for help on the fire station project,” Bowman said. “We were looking to save as much money on the front end of this project as possible.”

Last year, Messalonskee Stream Hydro donated the land that the 12,000-square-foot station is being built on, located to the left of the existing firehouse on Fairfield Street. New contributions came in the past few weeks from Rossignol Excavating Inc., William Mushero Inc., United Rental and Woodsmiths, of Oakland; as well as Eagle Rental, of Waterville. Central Maine Power Co. moved its easement across the land, resetting two poles that were “right in the footprint of the building” and rerouting a three-phase electric line around the side of the structure at no cost, Bowman said. This alone saved the town as much as $16,000, Bowman estimated.

“It was a big job,” Bowman said. “It would have been a lot easier for (CMP) to say, ‘Find another piece of land,’ But they didn’t do that. They wanted to work with us. That alone has huge amounts of value.”

Oakland Fire Chief Dave Coughlin expressed gratitude for the goodwill.

“It shows good community support for the project,” Coughlin said. “With the businesses jumping in, it keeps us within our means. We’re holding our own within the budget, which is obviously good for taxpayers, and we haven’t had to make any major adjustments.”

Coughlin noted that the mechanical and heating systems have been tweaked from the original plans in order to come in under cost, but depending on how much money is left over at the end of construction, components could be added back in. The project is expected to be completed by the end of January or early February, he said. An estimate last fall suggested a wrap date in November 2019.

“A lot of that’s been the spring weather setting us back,” Coughlin said. “And everybody’s busy.”

Mike Rossignol, one of the owners of Rossignol Excavating, said he did not keep track of how much manpower or equipment he supplied to the town in kind.

“I probably have it written down somewhere, but even if I had it, I wouldn’t say,” Rossignol said.

He said the town did not solicit anything from him or ask him to work without pay. The gift was his own idea.

“I wanted to give back to Oakland and the taxpayers,” said Rossignol, a fourth-generation resident of the town. “I sit on the Budget Committee, and I know Dave works his butt off working on grants. He’s more than earned his keep.”

Rick Smith, owner of Woodsmiths, said he felt similarly. His commercial manufacturing company is donating all cabinetry throughout the station, including in the kitchen, offices and dispatch area.

“It was payback,” Smith said. “The Fire Department saved my building. When the old Cascade Mill burned down (in 2010), we were a couple buildings behind that, and the Fire Department did a great job. They saved my building from burning. It’s a great town.”

Bowman said that while “we’re not reinventing any wheel here,” he thinks the generosity reflects residents’ unique love of Oakland.

“It’s been incredible,” Bowman said. “Everyone complains about mil rates, but this town’s different. There are companies that have been here for generations, and they really take pride in the community.”

