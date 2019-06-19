The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce awarded the annual Community Service Award to the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. The ceremony took place at the chamber’s annual Dinner at the Furbish Brew House & Eats on June 10.

The award, presented by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, is in recognition of all that the trust does to benefit the Rangeley region. Chamber vice president Margie Jamison presented a plaque to David Miller, RLHT executive director, commemorating the occasion. Congratulatory letters from Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden were also presented by the senators’ and representative’s staff.

Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Community Service Award to the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. Front from left are Tracie Clinch, Amanda Laliberte and Ed Kfoury, of the trust; and Joanne Dunlap, chamber. Back from left are Bob Landis and David Miller, both with the trust; and Margie Jamison, chamber. Photo courtesy of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce

