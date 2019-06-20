Washington County Community College in Calais has announced its 2019 spring semester dean’s and president’s lists.

Dean’s list: Rachel Nicole Ackley, of Cooper; Tabitha Jane Bennett, of Pembroke; Jackson Terrence Blythe, of Machiasport; Hailley Eugenie Bradbury, of Eastport; Lee Alan Cain, of Charlotte; Hope Noel Carle, of Sidney; and Thomas Paul Carroll, of Raymond.

Also, Cassidy Rae Chambers, of Calais; Matthew Robert Chandler, of Phippsburg; Kody Matthew Creasy, of Pittsfield; Andrew Ryan Cross, of Morrill; Amethyst L. Curtis, of Cooper; Isaac Robert Curtis, of Pembroke; Samantha M. Denbow-Seeley, of Whiting; and Michael Drew Ferris, of Alexander.

Also, Kenneth Charles Fisher, of Jonesport; Keila Paige Gallway, of Cooper; Christopher Lee Graham, of Eastport; Tannis Marie Hawkins, of Baileyville; Samuel Braxton Hayward, of Calais; Nicole Christine Howland, of Princeton; and Zebulun Carpenter Leavitt, of Gorham.

Also, Sara E. Leeman, of Baileyville; Jennifer Marie Libby, of Beals; Dmitry Lyakhovich, of Mount Desert; Kevin A. Makepeace, of Whiting; Matthew L. Mallock, of Eastport; Sarah N. Merrill, of Ellsworth; Nicole S. Merritt, of Lambert Lake; Katelyn May Mitchell, of Perry; and Richard Jay Osgood, of Lincolnville.

Also, Kaitlyn Marie Pettegrow, of East Machias; Ashleigh Nicole Pyles, of Cooper; Caleb Benjamin Schrader, of Pembroke; Jodie Anne Shank, of Whiting; Christopher A. Small, of Verona Island; Austin Phillip Smith, of Dennysville; Jeremy David Tilley, of Ashland; Gloria Tinker, of Calais; George E. Townsend, of Calais; and Shyanne Danielle Waterman, of North Haven.

President’s list: Kaylee D, Alley Cherryfield; Bethany Joelle Borden, of Princeton; Emily Lauren Bosley, of Marshfield; Clinton Emery Dakin, of Stockton Springs; Gene Andrew Holmes, of Dennysville; Whitney Marie Kneeland, of Baileyville; Lauren N. Murphy, of Pembroke; Briggette N. Newell, of Perry; Cindy Ann Rier, of East Machias; Samantha Lynn Ritchie, of Baileyville; Eve Noel Rottersman, of Cherryfield; Elaine Frances Trainor, of Robbinston; and Angelica Rae Underhill, of Calais.

