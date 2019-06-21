PORTLAND – Here is a true haven of a home – inside, outside, and beyond.
Tucked into a quiet, little-known neighborhood with views across Back Cove to the city skyline, the property abuts the west end of Payson Park, whose Longfellow Arboretum is but one door away.
The one-third-acre lot, especially its fenced back yard, is a chemical-free green gem: There are fruit trees, ornamentals, berries in abundance, and a variety of heirloom perennials. There’s even a chicken coop with a run, ready for chicken-fanciers.
As the yard has been nurtured, so has the home. Originally a classic ranch, built in 1955, it has been expanded (to a total of 13 rooms and 4,324 square feet); remodeled, to a Colonial design; and thoroughly updated (two first-floor high-efficiency heat pumps, for example).
With these qualities comes the advantage of floor-plan flexibility. There are three full and two half-baths; and six bedrooms altogether, if you like, or need that many. If not, on the first floor alone, one bedroom (now a music room) makes a perfect office/study; another, with walls of built-in shelving, is ideal as a library, or for a collector.
The third bedroom has a half-bath en suite, as does the huge, front-to-back master bedroom above. There is plenty of space to enlarge the master bath, and to add a walk-in (although there are two double closets as is). The upstairs also features a big bonus/family/multipurpose room, with water views.
The main level is primarily open-concept. The living room, with its wood-burning brick fireplace, and the by-the-windows dining area are front-and-back. The kitchen sparkles with quartz surfaces, updated appliances, and abundant cabinetry.
A seasonal sunroom overlooks the back yard. The full basement offers a fine workshop area as well as lots of storage, plus media/recreation room options.
The home at 56 Brookside Road, Portland, is listed at $665,000 by Barbara Lewis of Century 21 North East Realty. Please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574; 207-856-6124; or at [email protected].
-
Community
Augusta Kiwanis Club presents Legion of Honor Awards
-
Community
Master’s in Cybersecurity open house set for June 27
-
Community
Waterville Junior High School honor roll
-
Editorials
View from Away: Job growth is the elixir for generational strife in the office
-
Real Estate
Fine Portland Home Has an Extraordinary Yard Bordering Payson Park