PORTLAND – Here is a true haven of a home – inside, outside, and beyond.

Tucked into a quiet, little-known neighborhood with views across Back Cove to the city skyline, the property abuts the west end of Payson Park, whose Longfellow Arboretum is but one door away.

The one-third-acre lot, especially its fenced back yard, is a chemical-free green gem: There are fruit trees, ornamentals, berries in abundance, and a variety of heirloom perennials. There’s even a chicken coop with a run, ready for chicken-fanciers.

As the yard has been nurtured, so has the home. Originally a classic ranch, built in 1955, it has been expanded (to a total of 13 rooms and 4,324 square feet); remodeled, to a Colonial design; and thoroughly updated (two first-floor high-efficiency heat pumps, for example).

With these qualities comes the advantage of floor-plan flexibility. There are three full and two half-baths; and six bedrooms altogether, if you like, or need that many. If not, on the first floor alone, one bedroom (now a music room) makes a perfect office/study; another, with walls of built-in shelving, is ideal as a library, or for a collector.

The third bedroom has a half-bath en suite, as does the huge, front-to-back master bedroom above. There is plenty of space to enlarge the master bath, and to add a walk-in (although there are two double closets as is). The upstairs also features a big bonus/family/multipurpose room, with water views.

The main level is primarily open-concept. The living room, with its wood-burning brick fireplace, and the by-the-windows dining area are front-and-back. The kitchen sparkles with quartz surfaces, updated appliances, and abundant cabinetry.

A seasonal sunroom overlooks the back yard. The full basement offers a fine workshop area as well as lots of storage, plus media/recreation room options.

The home at 56 Brookside Road, Portland, is listed at $665,000 by Barbara Lewis of Century 21 North East Realty. Please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574; 207-856-6124; or at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >