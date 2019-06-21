AUGUSTA — A summer fundraiser for the Friends of the Maine State Museum, Making Your Mark!, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Augusta’s historic Viles House at 150 Stone St.

This memory-making institution houses vast collections that preserve Maine’s heritage, offers engaging permanent and changing exhibits, and serves more school visitors each year than any museum in the state.

Making Your Mark! is inspired by the suffrage theme of the museum’s latest exhibition, Women’s Long Road — 100 Years to the Vote, and the evening’s entertainment takes cues from the late 1910s and early 1920s.

The party will travel through the mansion’s first-floor parlors, dining room, living room, music room, and — assuming fine weather — the outdoors.

The 1816 building, refashioned several times over two centuries, features an eclectic combination of Federal, Italianate, and Colonial Revival styles, and an inviting, picturesque setting. This will be an opportunity to visit and take in the distinctive furnishings, wallpapers, paintings and decorative art.

Actress-musician Birdie Newman Katz will perform songs of the suffrage era; a 3-D slide show will focus on the “New Woman” at the turn of the 20th century; and a 10-minute suffrage playlet will capture the history of this century-long struggle in a virtual flash.

Hors d’oeuvres, wines, a celebratory punch, and a silent auction will round out the evening for a good cause.

Tickets cost $60, with proceeds to support initiatives at the Maine State Museum.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/FMSM-627 or call the Friends office at 287-2304.

