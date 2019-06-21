WATERVILLE — Thomas College is set to host a Master’s in Cybersecurity Celebration and Open House from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Jeanie’s Café on the campus at 180 West Rive Road.

The first cohort of Master’s in Cybersecurity graduates will be in attendance to offer advice and information to prospective students. Faculty and staff will be available to answer questions about admissions and technical requirements. Light refreshments will be provided.

The college launched the program in the fall of 2018 as a response to strong workforce needs, including thousands of national job vacancies in cyber. Every business faces the reality of protection against ever-evolving threats.

The program requires no undergraduate technical degree and can be completed in 10 months or two years — full or part-time, delivered in eight-week modules.

For more information and to register, visit thomas.edu.

