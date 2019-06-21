Former Messalonskee High School basketball standout Nick Mayo said he’s accepted an invitation to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA summer league.

Mayo, a four-year standout at Eastern Kentucky University, was not drafted Thursday, but said the Heat quickly contacted him about joining their summer league team.

The NBA summer league is comprised of mostly rookies, second-year players and G League affiliate players. It also gives undrafted free agents like Mayo a chance to impress NBA teams with the hopes of landing a contract.

“They had the most interest in me after my workout with them that went really well,” Mayo said in a text message. “They called as soon as (the) draft ended about summer league.”

Heat officials declined to comment, saying only summer league rosters have not yet been finalized.

Mayo’s agent Ben Pensack said via text message that undrafted summer league players do not sign contracts but that the team pays for expenses.

Mayo would play summer league games in Sacramento and Las Vegas, Pensack added.

