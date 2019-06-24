Five years ago, I sat at a prestigious beer bar on the coast of California, and was enjoying something sticky and double dry-hopped when I overheard a fragment of a conversation between a patron who had just walked in and the bartender. The patron had asked, nonchalantly, for a “Bud or a Bud Light,” thinking that, because this was an establishment that poured beer, it would most certainly be on tap.

At that time, the odds were in his favor – and beers from the largest macro breweries were, and still are, nearly ubiquitous at local watering holes, sports bars and clubs. But specialty craft beer bars such as this one often made a political stance against having these beers on tap. This could be, in part, due to the relative dominance of big beer companies on tap compared to craft (i.e. to give the little guys a break). But more often than not, if there was no Budweiser or Coors on tap, it meant the bar refused to serve it on principle, in protest of their mob-like business tactics, use of ingredients perceived to be inferior (corn, rice) or just to stick it to “the man.”

That was the case for this bar, which served no products from Budweiser or Coors. The mundane request for a Bud caused the bartender’s posture to stiffen. The server paused, then deadpanned, “We don’t serve that here,” in a way that reminded me of the tense moments of a Western immediately preceding a gunfight. The patron sighed, left and could be heard quietly muttering under his breath.

Back in Maine, the memory of that exchange came to me a few weeks ago as I listened to a server at a new brewery tasting room – NU Brewery in New Gloucester – get asked the same question but with a slightly different bent.

“What do you have that’s like a Budweiser?”

Depending on where you ask this question, you still might get a bit of a scoff or a subtle eye roll from a server, but I’ve noticed that craft brewers are now more likely to have a legitimate answer. The default response (aside from abject refusal) used to be to steer the drinker toward someone’s “flagship” pale ale. The difference between the flavors of a thin, crisp-bodied light lager and a hop-forward pale ale, however, are quite vast. I’ve seen many light lager drinkers recoil at the hops from the mildest of pale ales, and I don’t blame them; it’s far from a good analog.

For breweries, the choices are limited to what the brewer makes. The answer to a customer like this might be to offer whatever’s on tap, but this often can lead to the customer leaving a half-finished pint of the mildest pale ale behind. For other breweries, there’s been a bit of a movement to cater toward those drinkers – and even attempt to attract them as loyal customers.