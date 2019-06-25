Somerville Farmers’ Network will host its Fourth annual Open Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Five local farms, all within 10 miles of each other, will welcome the public to experience their unique brand of neighborliness, according to a news release from Kelly Payson-Roopchand of Pumpkin Vine Family Farm.

The farms include:

• Briggs Farm, 253 Jones Road, Somerville;

• Pumpkin Vine Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville;

• Sand Hill Farm, 281 Sand Hill Road, Somerville;

• Summit Farm, 321 Patricktown Road, Somerville; and

• Wild Miller Farm, 1165 Turner Ridge Road, Palermo.

Before the days of the automobile, every town needed to supply its own needs, so farmers grew, raised or made everything they needed. When there was a big job, such as bringing in the hay, all hands shared the load. Although today there are many options, Somerville farmers have chosen to continue that tradition: help each other, and together produce a wide range of products, from honey and syrup to meat, eggs, dairy and organic vegetables.

On most Sundays, the farms bring their produce to the Farmers’ Market at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, for a day of community shopping and socializing. However, on June 30, the farmers will stay home, and people are welcome to visit each one to discover the beauty of their historic farmland, learn about their unique activities, and shop for local flavor.

Pick up pork, eggs, and honey at Briggs Farm, goat dairy products at Pumpkin Vine, organic veggies and bread and pastries at Sand Hill, maple syrup at Summit Farm, and shop in the market at Wild Miller Farm, a horse-powered farm just across the northern border in Palermo.

Look for parking signs and wait for a tour guide before exploring. Drive slowly, local roads are still mostly dirt.

For maps or more information, visit somervillefarmersnetwork.com. To check whether events have been postponed for rain, call 549-5089.

For additional information, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

