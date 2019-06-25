Devon L. Ayotte pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of unlawful possession of oxycodone at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Ayotte, 28, is one of six people arrested in the first of two drug busts in early March in Waterville.

Ayotte, who has lived in Lyman and Biddeford, was charged initially with two counts of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, one count of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs — a class B felony — and criminal conspiracy.

A Kennebec County grand jury indicted Ayotte on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one count of aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, oxycodone.

Because she pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession charge before Justice Joyce Wheeler, the other charges against her were dismissed. She also admitted criminal forfeiture of property.

Ayotte was sentenced to four years, with all but six months suspended with credit for time already served, and two years of probation. While on probation, she is not to use or possess illegal drugs; and she is required to submit to random searches for illegal drugs. She is ordered to seek counseling and treatment for drug addiction. She also is forbidden to have contact with suspect Stephanie Pelletier except under limited circumstances.

Wheeler added that Ayotte is expected to testify truthfully at all future court proceedings.

On March 7, Waterville police found Ayotte and Pelletier, 26, in an upstairs bedroom of a home owned by Jesse Donovan after police found crack cocaine in Donovan’s vehicle and searched his Cool Street home. Officers seized 13.3 grams of fentanyl, 7.2 grams of powdered cocaine and 13.5 grams of crack cocaine. Combined with the crack on Donovan’s body, the estimated street value of the drugs seized on Cool Street was $5,000, according to Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey. Officers also found $4,800 in cash at the property.

All three were arrested.

