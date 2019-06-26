Fans of Scattoloni Bakery in Portland’s Monument Square – formerly Foley’s Bakery – get out your hankies and take a deep breath.

Ready? OK, here’s the bad news: The bakery’s last day of operation will be Aug. 2. It is moving its wholesale business to Biddeford, and it will probably be another year before a new retail location opens. The bakery has done business in Monument Square, under one name or another, since 2011.

Baker Andrea Swanson broke the news to her customers last Friday in a long letter she posted on her Facebook page. In the letter, Swanson blames the changes on rising costs and legal battles with her former landlord. She emphasized that the building was recently sold, and while the new landlords “have been lovely to work with” and want her to stay, it’s too late. Her plan to move was already too far along to reverse course. Why Biddeford? The rising costs that have come along with Portland’s growth, Swanson wrote, have “put a huge strain on small businesses who are either forced to pay the astronomical rents for retail space, or pack up and leave the city.”

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but ultimately, it will be the best for myself and my family to relocate the bakery,” Swanson wrote.” I have decided to take a year of simply servicing my wholesale customers, and continuing my baking classes, in a space at the Pepperell Mill in Biddeford. I will continue to be available for specialty orders on a case-by-case basis, and will be searching for a proper retail space in the meantime.”

The two staffers at the small bakery will not be making the transition with Swanson, according to an employee who answered the phone Tuesday.

Swanson bought the popular bakery from Ed and Molly Foley in July 2014.

WEST BAYSIDE PLANS A PARTY

Businesses in West Bayside will host a block party from noon to 5 p.m. on July 28, the first of its kind in the neighborhood. The event will feature live music and at least 10 food trucks lining Lancaster Street, from the Fork Food Lab (which is on Parris Street) to The Public Works on Alder Street.

Bars and seating will be available at the Fork Food Lab, The Whiskey Barrel and The Public Works. Bayside Bowl plans to set up a satellite bar on Lancaster. (Bouncers will be at each location to make sure partiers don’t walk out with open containers.)

The food trucks that have committed to the event so far are Falafel Mafia; Eighty Eight Donuts; The Mutha Trucka; Mr. Tuna; Suga Suga; Eaux; Greeks of Peaks; Mami; Little Bee Honey Ice Cream; and Totally Awesome Vegan Foodtruck.

THE AWARDS KEEP COMING …

Wine Enthusiast this month included The Drifters Wife in Portland on its list of “America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2019.” The magazine looks for “eateries that incorporate wine in thoughtful and exciting ways.

“This beloved outpost has retained all its charm since moving to a larger space last year, including its modest, daily-changing food menu, natural-focused wine list and welcoming ambience,” the magazine’s editors wrote.

AND COMING …

Andrew and Briana Volk, owners of the Portland Hunt & Alpine Club and the restaurant Little Giant, are finalists for a Tales of the Cocktail Foundation award in the category of Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book.

The Volks are nominated for their book “Northern Hospitality with The Portland Hunt & Alpine Club: A Celebration of Cocktails, Cooking, and Coming Together.”

The winner will be announced at the 13th annual Spirited Awards July 30 in New Orleans.

SOUNDS WEIRD, TASTES GREAT

Hey, Needham lovers, have I got a tip for you. Bixby & Co. in Rockland has started making the classic Maine candy. And I can testify from firsthand experience that this version is especially delicious.

A Needham is a candy made from mashed potato and shredded coconut and dipped in dark chocolate. In the Bixby version, the chocolate is especially thick, and the filling uses non-GMO coconut. The Bixby Needhams are also certified kosher, gluten free and vegan. They come in packages of two ($3) and four ($6).

