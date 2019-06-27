OAKLAND — A goat has been chastised after Oakland police found the creature to blame for chasing a woman down a street.
“You never really know what you are going to encounter when responding to a call of a woman being chased down a street,” the Oakland Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning. “Will it be nothing, will you be getting into a physical altercation? Well this suspect was a little bit of both.”
Officer Jacob Earle responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a secretary at the department. It took some effort to coax the feisty goat into submission, officials said.
“(Earle) tried his freshly certified de-escalation skills, but to no avail,” the Facebook post continued. “Despite assaulting our officer a few times the suspect was ultimately restrained.”
The goat was returned to its owner by 9:15 a.m. and the woman it chased will not press charges.
