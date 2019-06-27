Jason Judd has been named executive director of the nonprofit Educate Maine, the organization announced Thursday.

Judd currently serves as deputy executive director and will take over on July 2 from Ed Cervone, who recently announced he is taking a position with Thomas College in Waterville, according to a statement from Educate Maine.

The Portland-based group focuses on advancing college and career readiness and increasing the educational attainment of Maine’s workforce.

Judd joined Educate Maine in 2016 as the project director for Project>Login and worked on expanding computer science education in K-12 schools, the statement said.

“Jason brings an innovative mindset and proven track record to the position,” said Deanna Sherman, chair of Educate Maine’s board of directors. “With his knowledge, experience and focus on collaboration, we are excited about the future under his leadership.”

