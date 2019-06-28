NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Lilyana Aloes, Lauren Chestnut, Gabrielle Hughes, Lillian Johnson, Lindsay Lesperance, Lauren Rafferty, Dylan Reichert, Taegan Tatakis, Makayla Vicneire and Chantel Whittemore.
Honors: Tristan Bachelder, Jurney Beane, Gwynith Breault, Bradley Clark, Madolynn Hughes, Brody Miller, Peter Mouland, Lucas Murray, Cole Rugh and Sidney Small.
Juniors — High honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Annika Carey, Olivia Fortier, Mary-Jena Oliver, Abby Richardson and Cheyenne Sirois.
Honors: Emily Avery, Isaac Boucher, Nevaeh Burnham, Ashley Cates, Caitlin Crawford, Shay Cyrway, Caroline Decker, Paige Giroux, Olivia Gonio, Ricky Gordon III, Ariel Guinn, Madison Jaros and Scott Mason.
Sophomores — High honors: Sarah Olson.
Honors: Jasmyne Coombs, Ethan Johnson, Chantelle LaCroix, Elizabeth Manzer, Mikayla Oliver, Courtney Peabody an Anastasia Quimby.
Freshmen — High honors: Cheyenne Cahill, Shyanne Holmes, Courtney Rollins and Garrett Wilson.
Honors: Lilly Augustine, Emma Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Bryson Boston, Erin Clark, Alexander Cloutier, Xavier Cloutier, Charlee Davis, Tyler Edwards, Abigail Luce, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate, Trinity Slate, Brandon Smith, Cassidy Smith, Hunter Tewksbury and Ethan Wyman.
