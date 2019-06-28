ATLANTA, Ga. — Joseph Lobley, of Waldoboro, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
