“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die,” President Donald Trump tweeted recently. Trump tweeted further that upon hearing the projected death toll of 150 Iranians, he decided the strike he had already ordered was not “proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone” and cancelled it. His command to stand down took place a mere 10 minutes prior to when the strike was to begin.

Such an order to stand down could have caused confusion along the chain of command. What if for any number of technical or other reasons, his reverse command hadn’t gone through in time?

So, breaking this down, he says he ordered a strike before even inquiring as to how many people might die. None of his aides thought to inquire and pass on the information before the original order. Or if they did, Trump somehow felt it would be a projection of grace and generous humanity to be known as having made such an order then retracting it?

Who else other than an extremely self-involved autocrat could possibly harbor such thinking? And a person this callous, strongly supported by the religious right, is in charge of our military?

Ernie Hilton

Starks

