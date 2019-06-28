TURNER — Maine State Police say one person was killed Friday afternoon in a collision involving two motorcycles and a truck on Route 4 near the Paris Farmer’s Union.

The collision occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection with Upper Street. Witnesses said at least one of the vehicles burst into flames after the collision.

At the scene, a four-door car with a mangled front end sat near the end of Upper Street, although it was not immediately clear how that vehicle was involved. One motorcycle was down in the middle of the highway, covered with foam used to douse the flames.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the wreck.

The collision forced police to shut down a stretch of Route 4, causing traffic snarls in both Turner and Auburn. Police and fire crews detoured drivers onto several side streets, including Wood and Fern streets and Talbot Road.

Maine State Police remained at the scene hours after the wreck. It was expected that a crash reconstruction would take place as the investigation got underway.

The collision marked the 11th fatal motorcycle crash this year in Maine compared to seven on this date last year, according to Maine Public Safety records. Earlier in the week, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Casco.

Last year, there were 22 motorcycle deaths.

This story will be updated.

