Waterville Senior High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Conrad Ayers, David Barre, Sarah Barre, Tait Blethen, Emily Caron, Eban Charles, Sarah Cox, Nicholas Dall, John Evans, Merline Feero, Gabriel Ferris, Susan Fossett, Lilyan Foster, Madeleine Hallen, Cooper Hart and Rokaya Hobbi.
Also, Brock Jolicoeur, Carter Jones, Brooklyn Lagueux, Alexandria Lecrone, Adam Livshits, Kolby Lovett, Kasey Martin, Elwin Moss, Lucas Pelotte, Shelby Place, Alexis Pottle, Kai Rabideau, Gwinna Remillard, Isabella Ruehsen, Jericah Saucier, Leah Shoulta, Lauren Smith, Natacha Valley, Noah Von Oesen, Molly Wasilewski and Allison Weiner.
Honors: Zachary Bates, Mackenzie Ferreira, Katrina Fox, Emily Gombos, Randi Gurski, John Hall, Sabrina Hinkledire, Jennasea Hubbard, Kailene Isbell, Hannah LeClair, Hailie Lightbody and Jordon Loder.
Also, Johnathan MacArthur, Meghan McNeil, Brandon Morgan, Ethan Nurick, Samuele Pike, Brianna Quirion, Anthony Rossy, Danielle Sellar, John Thompson, Selina Watson.
Juniors — High honors: Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess Bazakas, Kristen Bickford, Taylor Bielecki, Abigail Bloom, Elizabeth Campbell, Katie Chase, Kevin Chen, Logan Courtois, Alexis Hawkins, Asia Johnson and Miranda Juliano.
Also, Peter Lai, Jasmine Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Hannah Lord, Rebecca Maheu, Shane Martin, Madeleine Martin, Maxwell McGadney, Sophia Poole, Colby Quinlan, David Ramgren, Dasia Roberts, Lily Roy, Amanda Shirley, Erin Winkley.
Honors: Trent Andreozzi, Duncan Carignan, Anthony Chase, Remy Courtois, Mickayla Crowley, Lauren Endicott, Trafton Gilbert, Sadie Labbe, Joseph Macarthur, D’nell Mcdonald, Jelani Parker, Lauren Pinnette, Belen Ramiro Gonzalez, Corinne Rogers and Kira Sencabaugh.
Sophomores — High honors: Lindsey Allen, Surya Amundsen, Emme Ayers, Josiah Bloom, Blaise Downing, Owen Evans, Morgan Folsom, Issac Griffeth, Charles Haberstock, Kaitlyn LeBrun, Sarah McNeil, Joseph Morin and Jayda Murray.
Also, Aaliyah O’Clair, Kelsey Pease, Jessica Pomerleau, Alexander Renaud, Jacie Richard, Amna Sheikh, Kallista Trask, Zoey Trussell, Avery Wechsler, Inga Zimba.
Honors: Zachaury Crothers, Logan Ellis, Michael Fitch, Adrienne Foss, Evenlyn Fuentes, Tavhin Gauthier, Rylee Lagucki, Samuel Lloyd, Reise Marshall, Kaylee Pierlioni, Caitlyn Smith, Miranda Troy, Emma Waldron, Hunter Watson, Nathan Weir, Kalle Wood and Brian Worthen.
Freshmen — High honors: Keya Amundsen, Ashton Burgess, Lydia Bussell, Emily Campbell, Colette Carrillo, Hazel Dow, Sydney Field, Phoenix Gatlin, Olivia Gervais, Jaden Grazulis, Hannah Hall, Piper Hallen, Joseph Hamelin and William Jackson.
Also, Lily Ker, Casey Kill, Eleanor King, Alexis Leeman, Sarah Levesque, AnnMarie Limberger, Alexandra Lopez, Gabriella Maines, Noelle McIntyre, Elias Nawfel, Grace Petley, Sierra Pierlioni, Kelsey Veilleux, Sadie Works.
Honors: Brandon Bearce, Blair Blaisdell, Damien Buckner, Trista Fagan, Keira Gilman, Jaclyn Gray, Eleora Haviland, Makenzie Juliano, Noah Koch, Rylee Lint, Andrei Bon Llanto, Amaya McNeill and Coltrane McRae.
Also, Julian Nabarowsky, Yuliya Paquette, Deven Roy, Danica Serdjenian, Andrea Spellman, Grace Thibeau, Liam Von Oesen and Gianna Workman.
