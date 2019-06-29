ITHACA, N.Y. — David Morris and Lucas Armentrout, both of Farmingdale,  graduated in May from Ithaca College.

Morris graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education.

Armentrout graduated cum maude with a Bachelor of Music degree in sound recording technology.

