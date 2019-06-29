Wayne Community Church will host its annual live auction and celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Androscoggin Yacht Club at 22 Lake St., in Wayne. festivities will include free food, music by Mike Ladd, and hand-picked items for the silent auction.

Auction bidding will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the church on Gott Road in Wayne. The auction will close at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, with pizza and beverage and entertainment by Stan Davis. Buy-it-now prices will be available during all silent auction bidding times.

The selection of items and gift cards, from all over Maine, also will include celebrity and sports autographs and get-away packages from other states.

Proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit missions of the Wayne Community Church and community programs.

For more information, contact the church office at 685-3505.

