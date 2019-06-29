Maine Arts Academy in Sidney has announced its graduating class of 2019. Graduation was held at the Augusta Civic Center.

Valedictorian Alexa Gallant plans to attend Emerson College, and salutatorian Madelyn Rancourt plans to attend Marymount College in New York City. Joshua Hoffman, who received the recipient of the Mitchell Scholarship, plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington.

Maine Arts Academy 2019 graduates front from left are Gavin Steiner, Audrey Weston, Elizabeth Landry, Alexa Gallant, Sararose Willey, Magdalen Hugo, Hope Silverman, Peyton McFadden, Amaya Marston, Alyssa Bennett and Mihoko Shimizu. Middle row from left are Salaycia Bush, Marie LaBrecque, Pauline Follansbee, Mia Veilleux, Kaitlyn Cherkassky, Gabrielle Cotnoir, Brian Pelletier, Carli Negron-Maron, Elyssa LaVoie, Emmanuele Fallone, Lily Ireland, Alayah Perry and Chanel Amour. Back row from left are Emma Jones, Natalee House, Trinity Hutchins, Grace Bradstreet, Madelyn Rancourt, Kael Ouellette, Randy Hubbard, Joshua Hoffman, Kyle Thrace, Mattia Saberogi, Annika Elias, Chase Stewart, Ashley Carpenter and Sylvia Ryan. Photo courtesy of the Maine Arts Academy

The graduates include Gavin Steiner, Audrey Weston, Elizabeth Landry, Alexa Gallant, Sararose Willey, Magdalen Hugo, Hope Silverman, Peyton McFadden, Amaya Marston, Alyssa Bennett, Mihoko Shimizu, Salaycia Bush, Marie LaBrecque, Pauline Follansbee, Mia Veilleux, Kaitlyn Cherkassky and Gabrielle Cotnoir.

Also, Brian Pelletier, Carli Negron-Maron, Elyssa LaVoie, Emmanuele Fallone, Lily Ireland, Alayah Perry, Chanel Amour, Emma Jones, Natalee House, Trinity Hutchins, Grace Bradstreet, Madelyn Rancourt, Kael Ouellette, Randy Hubbard, Joshua Hoffman, Kyle Thrace, Mattia Saberogi, Annika Elias, Chase Stewart, Ashley Carpenter and Sylvia Ryan.

