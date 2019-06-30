Common Street in downtown Waterville was blocked off and the Beer Garden opened at 5:30 p.m Friday as Waterville Rocks! returned with The Mallett Brothers Band and Hymn For Her, the first of four concerts scheduled for this summer.

Streams of cars poured down Main Street into the downtown as people looking for a summer break filled Castonguay Square to listen to the backwoods country blues band Hymn for Her and the eclectic sounds of the Mallett Brothers Band.

Next up is Kat Wright and Katie Matzell on Friday, July 5.

