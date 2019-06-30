WALES — Oak Hill High School has announced the following students were named to its spring semester honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Alexis Faucher, James Greenwood, Miranda Kramer, Alani Lindsay and Sadie Waterman.
Honors: Ethan Barnett, Gabriel Bergeron, Jada Collins, Emma Curtis, Catherine Daigle, Abriana Deslauriers, Marshal Devoe, Casey Dion, Matthew Eaton, Delaina Ferrell, Brady Foxe, Dalton Gendron, Rachel Gilbert, Maggie Grayson, Jennifer Hall, Sarah Herbert and Madison Koch.
Also, Troy Lafata, Adam Lapointe, Rachel Lovell, Taylor Moore, Noah Moring, Sara Moring, Abigail Nadeau, Shyann Pessant, Ethan Richard, Kaylei Robichaud, Hayley Salger, Cassidy Spencer, Susan Stinson, Jade Sturtevant, Braedin Swift, Mackenzie Thibeault, Jonathan Walker and Olivia Washburn.
Juniors — High honors: Morgan Inman, Magdolyn Ryder, Levi Sturtevant and Grace Woodard.
Honors: Emily Ahlberg, Bryce Allaire, Deanna Bauer, Daisy Cole, Alexander Deditch, Desirae Dumais, Macie Fletcher, Bryanna Foster, Joseph Fuller, Riley Goucher, Maxwell Hall, Caleb Leighton, Colby Leighton and Evan Lovering.
Also, Nathan Marcotte, Isabelle Michaud, Ethan Mousseau, Julia Noel, Hannah Ouellette, Connor Pickett, Chloe Pinard, Emily Plourde, Hunter Spencer, Angela Strout, Caleb Valliere and Peyton Wright.
Sophomores — High honors: Autumn Chadburn, Sophie Childs and Riley Worth.
Honors: Audrey Bauer, Anna Beach, Saraphin Bechard, Taylor Bubier, Madison Chase, Owen Desmarais, Audrey Dillman, Brynn Emond, Alexis Ferrell, Michaella Lee Henry, Ryan Jipson II and Arianna Johnson.
Also, Samuel Lindsay, Xavier Mason, Nataliegh Moody, Naomi Obenhaus, Tia Orr, Gavin Rawstron, Collin Remillard, Braedon Stinson, Jonathan Stinson, Adelle Surette, Peighton Theriault and Mariah Veilleux.
Freshmen — High honors: Amara Denis, Kayleigh Flaherty, Paige Gonya and Elise Worth.
Honors: Jackson Arbour, Amanda Beaule, Makayla Begin, Brianna Bourgoin, Madison Cavanagh, Gabrielle Chessie, Lindsey Christian, D’Andre Daniels, Alison Deditch, Maxwell Dorman, Madison Drew, Rachel Duguay, Brianna Dumais and Silas Dumont.
Also, Alexis Finn, Kendall Gervais, Joshua Gosselin, Michaela Goucher, Tiger Hopkins, Kyleigh Hyde, Koby Lafata, Julia Lane, Marissa Morgans, Kaylee Mousseau, Alexander J. Robinson, Alexander M. Robinson, Olivia Staggs, Cassandra Steckino, Paige Swift, Caden Thompson, Julian Thorpe and Emily Willson.