DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts has announced a call to artists for its July show. Artists can submit up to three works for jurying into “Night and Day.” Participants are invited to respond to the theme to reflect their own interpretations. The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

Bob Keyes Photo courtesy of River Arts

Portland Press Herald art writer Bob Keyes will be the juror for this exhibition. Keyes writes about the arts for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram in Portland. He’s won many national and regional writing awards, and in 2017 received an inaugural Rabkin Prize for Visual Arts Journalism, recognizing his contributions to the discourse of the visual culture. Before moving to Maine, he wrote about music and entertainment for the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has worked for newspapers in Connecticut and Georgia. He lives in Berwick, with his wife and son.

Work in all mediums (including sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, fiber) and styles (representational or abstract) will be considered. Entry fee (covers up to three pieces) is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Works must be suitably wired for hanging and clearly labeled with artist’s name and title on the back.

Artists will be notified by email or phone of the juror’s decision. Entry forms are available online at riverartsme.org and at the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1 North, Damariscotta.

The public opening reception for “Night and Day” is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12. This exhibition will run until Aug. 10.

For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507.

