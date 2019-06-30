Austin Street’s second Portland brewery, on Fox Street in East (or “Yeast”) Bayside. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Allagash Brewing Co.

About: Since starting in 1995, Allagash aims to create the “best Belgian-style beer in the world” and does so by using local ingredients. Bite Into Maine food truck is located on site.

Try this: Allagash White, its flagship (and most popular) beer

Location: 50 Industrial Way, Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday  through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @AllagashBrewing (Twitter/Instagram), Allagash Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Austin Street Brewery

About: Started by two best friends who still own 100 percent of the company to ensure that the beer they produce is the best it can be.

Try this: Patina Pale Ale or Florens, an American IPA

Location: 1 Industrial Way, Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @austinstreetbrewery (Instagram), Austin Street Brewery (Facebook)

 

Battery Steele Brewing

About: Made by two brewers with over 25 years of experience. Many of their beers have been rated nationally.

Try this: Flume, a New England IPA

Location: 1 Industrial Way, Portland

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday

Follow: @batterysteelebrewing (Instagram), @Battery_Steele (Twitter) and Battery Steele Brewing (Facebook)

 

Birchwood Brewing

About: Opened in 2017 and focusing on American ales and lagers brewed in equipment built by the owners. Enjoy warm pretzels and a fire pit at this family- and dog-friendly spot.

Try this: Flagship brown, wheat and IPA styles

Location: 19 Portland Road, Gray

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: Birchwood Brewing (Facebook)

 

Bissell Brothers Brewing Co.

About: One of Maine’s most popular and widely known breweries, started by two brothers from northern Maine.

Try this: The Substance, New England IPA and Bissell’s flagship

Location: 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland

Hours: 2-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @bissellbrothers (Instagram), @BissellBrosBrew (Twitter)

 

Black Pug Brewing Co.

About: A brewery that brews in small tanks in order to make new recipes possible. Enjoy your beer in a pug glass.

Try this: Thai.P.A.

Location: 30 Bath Road, Brunkswick

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @blackpugbrewing (Instagram)

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co.

About: A “fun and creative” craft beer pub with live music and a full food menu.

Try this: Diversified IPA

Location: 236 Main St., Yarmouth

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @brickyardhollow (Instagram), Brickyard Hollow (Facebook)

 

Bunker Brewing Co. 

About: A micro-craft brewery that features pingpong and corn hole, and is dog friendly – what could be better?

Try this: Machine Czech-style Pilz, its flagship lager

Location: 17 Westfield St., Portland

Hours: 2-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @bunkerbrewing (Instagram)

 

Definitive Brewing Co.

About: Opened in 2018, Definitive Brewing already has a large array of unique craft beers and hosts food trucks at its brewery.

Try this: 35, a session ale, or Vanilla Dome, a milkshake IPA made with rotating fruit flavors

Location: 35 Industrial Way, Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @definitivebrewing (Instagram/Twitter) Definitive Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Flight Deck Brewing

About: The Brunswick brewery operates with 100 percent renewable energy and offers live music, food trucks and dog-friendly areas.

Try this: P-3 pale ale or Tea-56, a strinkingly pink hibiscus beer

Location: 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Follow: @flightdeckbrewingco (Instagram), @flightdeckbrew (Twitter), Flight Deck Brewing (Facebook)

 

Fore River Brewing Co.

About: Started in 2015, its goal is to create “diverse” beer.

Try this: John Henry Milk Stout

Location: 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland

Hours: 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @foreriverbrewing (Instagram)

 

Foulmouthed Brewing

About: A small brewery with a rotation of craft beers that change with the seasonal cuisine offered on location.

Try this: Sun Soaked, a sour version of a Belgian wit

Location: 15 Ocean St., South Portland

Hours: 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @foulmouthedbeer (Instagram/Twitter), Foulmouthed Brewing (Facebook)

 

Foundation Brewing Co.

About: Foundation was born after decades of home brewing. Many claim that Foundation is home to the best craft brew in Maine.

Try this: Epiphany, a New England IPA and its top-rated beer

Location: 1 Industrial Way, Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @foundationbrew (Instagram/Twitter), Foundation Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Geary Brewing Co.

About: Former owner David Geary learned how to make beer in 1984 by the best: English and Scottish nobleman. Today, Geary’s has new owners, but the traditional Geary’s Pale Ale lives on.

Try this: Geary’s Pale Ale or the London Porter

Location: 38 Evergreen Drive, Portland

Hours: 2-6 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @Gearybrewing (Twitter/Facebook), Geary Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Goodfire Brewing Co.

About: Opened in 2017 and equipped with lots of seating, card games and plenty of beer.

Try this: Hypercube double IPA

Location: 219 Anderson St., Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @goodfirebrewing (Instagram/Twitter), Goodfire Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Island Dog Brewing Co. 

About: Named in honor of the two rescue dogs of husband and wife owners, the brewery sources its ingredients locally. Bring a picture of your dog to hang among the others.

Try this: A Beer Called Blue, an American pale wheat ale with hints of blueberry

Location: 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @islanddogbrew (Instagram/Twitter), Island Dog Brewing (Facebook)

 

Liquid Riot Bottling Co.

About: Liquid Riot imports its hops, malt and yeast from around the world, and has served and brewed over 300 different beers. With a view of Casco Bay, the brewery is also a distillery and a restaurant with an array of food options.

Try this: Head Stash IPA

Location: 250 Commercial St., Portland

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Follow: @liquid_riot (Instagram/Twitter), Liquid Riot Bottling Co. (Facebook)

 

Lone Pine Brewing Co.

About: Lone Pine released its first bottles of its flagship Portland Pale Ale in 2016 and has since become one of the nation’s fastest-growing breweries, recently opening a second brewing facility and tasting room in Gorham, while maintaining a presence in Portland’s East (or “Yeast”) Bayside brewery hub.

Try this: Brightside IPA and Oh-J IPA

Location: 219 Anderson St., Portland, and 48 Sanford Drive, Gorham

Hours: Portland: 2-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Gorham: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Follow: @lonepinebrewing (Instagram), @lonepinebeer (Twitter), Lone Pine Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Maine Beer Co.

About: A humble beginning started by two brothers and a $300 brewing kit bought off of Craigslist, only to eventually open up their own brewery in Freeport. One percent of their earnings goes to Maine’s environmental non-profits.

Try this: Peeper, an American pale ale, or Lunch, an IPA

Location: 525 Route 1, Freeport

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Follow: @mainebeerco (Instagram/Twitter), Maine Beer Co. (Facebook)

 

Mast Landing Brewing Co.

About: Started in 2015, after a couple years of home brewing and now one of the fastest-growing breweries in the nation.

Try this: Tell Tale Pale Ale, its flagship, or Gunner’s Daughter, a peanut butter milk stout

Location: 920 Main St., Westbrook

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @mastlanding (Instagram/Twitter), Mast Landing Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Moderation Brewing 

About: With a taproom that dates back to the 1800s, this brewery opened in 2018 by two Brunswick natives who together have a decade of experience of brewing.

Try this: Its flagship, The Noble Experience, or Bird, a hoppy strawberry ale

Location: 103 Main St., Brunswick

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @ModerationBrewing (Instagram), @moderationbeer (Twitter), Moderation Brewing (Facebook)

 

Nonesuch River Brewing 

About: Scarborough’s first and only brewery serves its own brews and cocktails using natural resources and ingredients.

Try this: Blonde, for the “gateway” beer drinker. More experienced? Try the Double IPA.

Location: 201 Gorham Road, Scarborough

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @nonesuchriverbrewing (Instagram), Nonesuch River Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Oxbow Brewing Co.

About: Oxbow, named after the bends in the Dyer River, prides itself in taking time to create the perfect beverage in its barn house in Newcastle, which is also open to beer-hungry visitors, as is a beer garden in Oxbow. The Portland tasting room also serves as its bottling facility.

Try this: Farmhouse Pale Ale, its flagship, or Luppolo, an Italian-syle pils

Location: 49 Washington Ave., Portland

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @oxbowbrewingcompany (Instagram), Oxbow Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Rising Tide Brewing Co.

About: The family-owned brewery makes unfiltered and unpasteurized beers that only use fresh, natural ingredients.

Try this: Ishmael, its flagship copper ale, and Maine Island Trail Ale, a popular session ale

Location: 103 Fox St., Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday though Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @risingtidebeer (Instagram/Twitter), Rising Tide Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Sebago Brewing Co.

About: Started in 1998, Sebago Brewing has four brewpubs in southern Maine, along with its Gorham tasting room, where you can enjoy wood-fired pizza with your brew.

Try this: Frye’s Leap, an IPA

Locations: 616 Main St., Gorham

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Follow: @sebagobrewing (Instagram/Twitter), Sebago Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Shipyard Brewing Co.

About: One of Portland’s first breweries, Alan Pugsley has brewed Shipyard ales since 1994 and has won many awards since.

Try this: Export, its flagship ale, or Finder, its foray into the newer New England-style IPA

Location: 86 Newbury St., Portland

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @shipyardbrewing (Instagram/Twitter), Shipyard Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Stars and Stripes Brewing Co.

About: Stars and Stripes opened by veteran Brad Nadeau on Veterans Day 2018 and features patriotic themes across its brews.

Try this: Semper Fi.P.A, its signature, or Liberty Pale Ale

Location: 8 Varney Road, Freeport

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @starsstripesbrewing (Instagram), Stars & Stripes Brewing Co. (Facebook)

 

Urban Farm Fermentory 

About: A unique brewing operation that not only brews fermented beers by using botanicals, but also makes Kombucha and cider on tap.

Try this: Blanche Moron, a Belgian IPA

Location: 200 Anderson St., Portland

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Follow: @fermentory (Instagram/Twitter)

 

Yes Brewing 

About: Since opening in 2017, the sibling duo behind Yes Brewing has released over 30 unique beers and promises to only create more.

Try this: Neon Cowboy, a sour

Location: 609 Main St., Westbrook

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @yesbrewing (Instagram), Yes Brewing (Facebook)

— EMILY DUGGAN

One of the nation’s fasting-growing breweries, Lone Pine recently opened a larger brewing facility and second tasting room in Gorham. Photo by Carla Jean Lauter

