The boardroom of Clinton’s Town Hall was packed to the brim with local-residents during Monday evening’s Selectmen’s board meeting.

Concerned community members showed up to voice their concerns with the selectmen’s board and more directly, with the Town Manager Earla Haggerty.

Randy Clark, who served on the selectmen’s board for 15 years, attended the meeting to make sure the current board members heard his complaints over possible violations of the town’s charter.

“I believe when you elect an official you have to let them do their job but only if they follow the rules,” Clark said. “And that’s not being done here.”

Clark alleges that the board has violated parts of the town charter in two major ways: by discussing information regarding town contractors among one another and instructing the town manager on how to solve issues, instead of putting them on the agenda for the board to discuss at public meetings.

But the main reason Clark and fellow citizens attended the meeting was to show support for Michael Hachey, the former director of Clinton and Benton’s Solid Waste Transfer and Recycling Station. Hachey was fired from the position last Saturday.

According to Hachey, he was terminated because he discussed his confusion over Benton’s delayed renewal contract with the dump to town selectmen and citizens.

“I had a Benton resident come into my site and ask me for a permit and I told them I had to wait because I didn’t want to issue permits if Benton didn’t have a contract,” Hachey said. “So, they went back to the town office, they didn’t know what was going on, they call Haggerty up and next thing I know I have a screaming phone call from her. She basically threw me under the bus to the town of Benton.”

Shortly after the phone call with Haggerty, Hachey was fired.

Clark directly addressed the board toward the end of the meeting to speak his piece in defense of Hachey.

“There’s some real issues happening in this town,” Clark said addressing the board. “There’s issues with the selectmen, the town manager, a lot of things are being done improperly. And I’ve heard nothing but good things about Mike. He’s the most qualified person to be running the dump and you just fire him.”

Additionally, many residents took issue with Haggerty’s choice of words in her annual town manager report which begins, “Anyone who thinks Clinton is a ‘one-horse town’ needs to put down their beer and get off the front porch.”

This statement didn’t sit well with Theresa Whittaker who’s been a resident of Clinton for 76 years.

“A real town manager wouldn’t write this garbage in a report,” Whittaker said. “The report is supposed to be about town issues, what’s happening and where the town is going. Her statements were just completely unprofessional.”

Clark and Hachey disclosed that they’ve hired lawyers to address Hachey’s termination.

Haggerty, who was reappointed as Town Manager and appointed as interim director of the waste center by the selectmen’s board at Monday’s meeting, declined to comment.

