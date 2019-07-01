Police in Sagadahoc County say they discovered a man’s body in a Georgetown home after a domestic altercation with a woman early Monday morning.

Sheriff Joel Merry said deputies discovered the body of 26-year-old Tayler Locke of Georgetown in his home on Bay Point Road around 10 a.m. Merry said Locke took his own life.

The incident began around 8:16 a.m., when the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding allegations of an assault and criminal threatening with a firearm at a home on Bay Point Road, according to a news release by Merry.

Locke reportedly left the home before police arrived and returned to his home – also on Bay Point Road.

The 21-year-old woman told police that Locke had threatened her with a handgun and fired the weapon. The woman, who was treated and released from Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, was not wounded.

Realizing that Locke was likely armed, authorities shut down Bay Point Road for about 90 minutes while they tried to make contact with him. When officers entered Locke’s home around 10 a.m., they found his body.

“The incident remains under investigation as deputies attempt to determine the events leading to today’s occurrence,” Merry said in the release.

