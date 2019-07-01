Performances by Kat Wright and Katie Matzell is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, in Castonguay Square in Waterville. This will be first all-female concert in the Waterville Rocks! series.

The free concert series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.

Bring a blanket or chairs.

For more information, visit operahouse.org.

