FARMINGTON — A Madison man allegedly subjected a fellow student to unwanted sexual contact in April at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Ashton A. Heald, 19, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact, Sgt. Wayne Drake of the UMF Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Heald and the alleged victim knew each other and were both students at UMF, Drake said.

The alleged victim, who reported the incident to campus police, underwent an exam at a hospital and evidence was collected, Drake said.

“(She) did everything right,” he said.

Drake said he conducted an investigation into the alleged assault, and then brought the matter to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Drake then contacted Heald, who turned himself in to campus police Friday morning. He was released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington later in the day on $250 bail.

Heald was released to his parents, who dropped him off and picked him up, according to Drake.

Heald is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 in Farmington.

He is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and may not go onto any UMF property, Drake said.

A judge has granted the alleged victim a two-year protection from abuse order against Heald.

A conviction for felony unlawful sexual contact carries maximums of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

