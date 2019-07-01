WATERVILLE — Mid Maine Technical Center has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.

Students from Cony, Lawrence, Messalonskee, Waterville Senior and Winslow high schools, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Temple Academy and Waterville Alternative Education attend MMTC.

Automotive Collision Repair — High honors: Isaac Klein, of LHS; and Alexander Jackson and Ryan Plante, both of MHS.

Honors: Colby Anderson, Devin Harriet, Isaac Klein and Austin Wescott, all of LHS; Trevor Wellman, of MeANS; Ariana Znajmiecka, of WSHS; and Dakota Land and Joseph Nicholas, both of WHS.

Automotive Technology — Honors: Nikolas Pomerleau and Seth Richard, both of LHS; Austin Arsenault, Daniel Henderson and Hart St. Clair, all of MHS; and Chad Bickford, Braydon Busque, Wyatt Hood and Caleb Welsh, all of WHS.

Construction Technology — High honors: Jackson Fortin, Zackery Lawler, Hunter Roy and Cody Veilleux, all of LHS; Noah Cummings and Jayden Gurney, both of MHS; and Joseph Macarthur and Jared Sioch, both of WSHS.

Honors: Nicholas Dessent, Corrie Evensen and Markus Roberts, all of LHS; Parker Brunelle, of MHS; Trent Andreozzi and Michael LeClair, both of WSHS; and Ross Hughes and Josiah Kingsbury, both of WHS.

Criminal Justice — High honors: Christian Day, Britney Dore and Ricky Hamlin, all of LHS; Nicolas Fontaine, Gregor Keimel, Richard Thompson and Kaiya Worthing, all of MHS; and Hailie Lightbody and Brianna Quirion, both of WSHS.

Criminal Justice — Honors: Louis Moody, of LHS; Gavin Dorr, Surae Dunn and Garrett McKenna, all of MHS; and Jenna Ross, of WHS.

CTE Academy — High honors: Connor Grindle, of LHS; Christian Sudsbury and Tristin Witham, both of MHS; Emma Fogg and Kaitlyn LeBrun and Brian Worthen, all of WSHS; and Zackary Field an William West, both of WHS.

Honors: Colby Greenwald, Bradley Mullen, Trevor Pelotte and Nathan Weir, all of WSHS; and Ayden Dutton and Riley Landry, both of WHS.

Culinary Arts — High honors: Hannah Dow, of LHS; Lucas Jolin, of MHS; Amber Labbe, of TA; and Rylee Batey and Haylee Landry, both of WHS.

Honors: Eva-Shataya Brisk and Keisha Small, both of LHS; Jennessey Baylis, of MHS; Sadie Garling, Ryan Gilman, Shantylane Hubiak and Desiree Loring, all of WSHS; and Jasmine Freeman and Nicholas Sweeney, both of WHS.

Early Childhood Education — High honors: Emilee Arbo, Katie Chase, Jacob Cornforth and Lilyan Foster, all of WSHS; and Aislinn McDaniel, of MHS.

Honors: Hannah Bilodeau, Samantha Fuller, Victoria Fye, Morgan Hunnewell and Nevaeh Rush, all of LHS; Mackenzie Ferreira,

Miranda Juliano, Sarah Lebrun and Katlin Pratt, all of WSHS; and Alexia Tripp and Savannah Vigue, both of WHS.

Emergency Services — High honors: Emily Bartley, Colby Brann, Kayla Brown, Alfred Cochrane, Dylan Hardenburg, Bryce Scott and Jayden Stephenson, all of LHS; Michael Estes, Briana Kramer and James Pino, all of MHS; Jennasea Hubbard, of WSHS; and Michael Littlefield, of WHS.

Honors: Michaela Huey and Austin Leighton, both of LHS; Austin Bedsaul and Ethan Burton, both of MHS; and Jared Goss, of WHS.

Electrical Technology — High honors: Kyle Carpenter, Gavin Herrin, Brooklynn Lambert and Isaiah Shuman, all of LHS; Colton Chavarie, Andrew Everett and Matthias Smalley, all of MHS; Isaac Foshay, of TA; Lawrence Harwood, of WSHS; and Braden Rayborn and Adian Rossignol, both of WHS.

Honors: Izaac Alderman, Benjamin Edman and Taylor Edman, all of MHS.

Information Technology — High honors: Ethan Cochrane, of LHS; Austin Damren, Kody King, Konner Koroski, Thomas LaPlante, Connor McCurdy and Dean Simpson, all of MHS; and Landon Hotham, Gabriel Moumouris and Gage Vaughan, all of WHS.

Honors: Hunter Dusoe and Zachary Hartt, both of LHS; Haley Dunn, Elijah Fortin and Luke Kramer, all of MHS; Zachary Orloff and Samuele Pike, both of WSHS; and Austin Bertone, Jacob Bigelow, Caleb Lagasse, Noah Morissette and Austin Veilleux, all of WHS.

Mass Media Communications — High honors: Lindsey Dore and Gage Johnson, both of LHS; Nicholas Alexander, Joseph Damon, Roslin Desiderio, Jasmine Lambert, Molly Milligan and Hailey Moore, all of MHS; Sabrina Hinkledire and Lucas Pelotte, both of WSHS; and Ely Yang, of WHS.

Honors: Clayton Hoyle, of MHS; and Kylee Hamm and Dakota Libby, both of WSHS.

Medical Careers — High honors: Tia Chandler, Cassidy Day, Emma DiGirolamo, Markiana Hewett, Emily Jackson, Olivia Lagace, Isabelle Languet, Megan Smith and Morgan Veilleux, all of MHS; Madaya Kavis, Allison Weiner and Danielle Sellar, all of WSHS; and Mariah Morrison, of WHS.

Honors: Ebony Barnes, Eran Dowd, SIva Genest and Paige Hale, all of LHS; Kaitlyn Berthiaume, Jordan Devine and Jade Veilleux MHS; Deleyni Carr, of TA; Hope Cogswell and Natalia Von Leigh, both of WSHS; and Hannah Dugal, Shaylie Morrison and Haley Twitchell, all of WHS.

Precision Machining — High honors: Matthew White, of LHS; Hunter Cote and Daniel Miller, of MHS; Jeremiah Yannelli-Redlevske, of MeANS; Brady Vicnaire, of WSHS; and Austin Ahearn, Devin Bettencourt, Sebastian Bouchard, Alexander Demers, Isaiah Gidney, Wesley O’Neal and Sean Rooney, all of WHS.

Honors: Joseph Gray, of WSHS; and Jared Lambert, of WHS.

