WINDSOR — Damon Wilson, an eighth-grade student at Windsor School, has been recognized as a Promising Young Writer by the National Council of Teachers of English, according to a news release from the school.

Damon Wilson Photo courtesy of Windsor School

The Promising Young Writers Program represents NCTE’s commitment to early and continuing work in the development of writing. The school-based writing program was established in 1985 to stimulate and recognize writing talents and to emphasize the importance of writing skills among eighth-grade students.

Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, American schools abroad, and the Virgin Islands are eligible to nominate students, according to the release.

This year, schools nominated 157 students. Of that number, 77, including Wilson, received the highest award, Certificates of Recognition, and 80 received Certificates of Participation.

Wilson was the only student from Maine to earn this level of recognition. Each student submitted two pieces of writing. Two independent judges evaluated each submission holistically on content, purpose, audience, tone, word choice, organization, development, and style, according to the release.

Wilson, son of Jeff and Aimee Wilson of Windsor, will attend Erskine Academy in the fall.

For more information about the Promising Young Writers Program, visit ncte.org.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: