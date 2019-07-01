Maine State police said three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collided with an ice cream truck Monday night on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, near the Bowdoinham exit.

He said the driver of a sedan was attempting to pass the ice cream truck when it collided with the truck – a converted, school bus.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to roll onto its side. Two people, who were inside the truck, had to be taken to the hospital as well as the driver of the sedan. The names of the injured were unavailable.

Several witnesses told the Times Record that the driver of the sedan, a woman, was operating erratically just before the crash took place. Some of the witnesses stopped to try and help the victims.

The driver of the sedan was able to get out of the car on her own, but first responders had to extricate the driver from the ice cream truck.

McCausland said a team of state troopers will spend the evening at the site in an attempt to reconstruct what happened.

The accident, which was reported around 6:20 p.m., caused significant travel delays on the highway as police were only able to keep one lane of traffic open.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, who was directing traffic around the crash site, said the bus collided with another motor vehicle and landed on its side.

Merry said several people were injured – he did not know how many people were hurt – and were transported by a fleet of ambulances from the crash site. Merry said he spoke with ambulance crews.

“They told me that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening,” Merry said.

Times Record Staff Writer Darcie Moore contributed to this report.

