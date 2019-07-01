Portland police say a woman’s body was found Monday morning near the Kiwanis pool on Douglass Street.

Lt. Robert Martin said the person who found the body called police just before 6:40 a.m. Monday. The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

“Right now there’s no indication of any trauma or anything suspicious,” Martin said.

Martin said police are in the process of notifying the person’s next of kin.

This story will be updated.

