WATERVILLE — More than 130 donors, volunteers and community partners attended United Way of Mid-Maine’s annual meeting on June 26 at Thomas College’s Spann Student Center.

United Way of Mid-Maine presented awards to the following key community game changers:

• Spirit of Partnership Award presented to Colby College;

• Spirit of Mid-Maine Award presented to Nate Towne from Waterville Creates!;

• Volunteer of the Year Award presented to Wanda Steward from KVCAP;

• Women’s Leadership Award presented to Buffy Higgins from MaineGeneral Health; and

• Young Leaders Award presented to Abigail Williams from Waterville Jr. High School.

Honorees received the coveted UWMM “GAME CHANGER” plaques and were presented with letters of congratulation sent from Sen. Susan Collins.

Attendees brought personal or household items for the essentials closet drive to benefit the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter. Hundreds of items, from personal toiletries and household cleaning supplies to socks, all valued more than $580, were delivered to the homeless shelter after the event.

Everyone participated in an interactive Community Building process, to identify the events and situations that are impacting the community and to destabilize the supports that have built together. With each situation identified by the audience, a block or two of community supports were removed from the solid structure of the community.

One person mentioned how hard it is for nonprofits to find volunteers to help keep programs going; that was the last block that brought the structure tumbling down, according to the release.

United Way of Mid-Maine’s next big community event is the Stuff the Bus School Supply drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, held concurrently at each of the three WalMarts in Waterville, Skowhegan and Palmyra.

For more information, call 873-0686, or visit UWMM.org.

