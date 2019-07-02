Poet Richard Blanco will appear as a guest at Celebration Barn Theater in this Independence Day edition of Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at 190 Stock Farm Road, in South Paris.

President Barack Obama selected Blanco to serve as the fifth presidential inaugural poet in the history of the U.S. Blanco read his original poem “One Today” at Obama’s inauguration ceremony on January 21, 2013. Joining the short list of presidential inaugural poets that includes Robert Frost and Maya Angelou, Blanco is the youngest, first Latino, immigrant, and gay person to serve in such a role.

Surprise guests, wild improvisations, and audience interactions have made Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show the longest-running live variety show in Maine state history.

Tickets will cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $10 for children.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call 743-8452.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: