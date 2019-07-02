SALES

Connecticut River Capital, LLC purchased 5 Monument Square, 465 Congress St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Continental Mills, LLC purchased the 560,000-square-foot Continental Mill at 2 Cedar St., Lewiston. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Keenan Auction Company.

Hendricks Hill Store LLC purchased the 4,722-square-foot Southport General Store at 443 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

William Emanuel purchased a 4,055-square-foot , two-unit multi-family at 497 Main St., Lewiston. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers; Rodney Wormell, Partners Realty.

Monmouth Village Apartments, LLC purchased Pine Ridge Estate at 293 Blue Road, Monmouth. Dan Greenstein, Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Wolf Woon Properties, LLC purchased the 6,800-square-foot retail building at 91 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. Tim Millett and Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Lee Gagnon purchased a 15-unit residential/commercial property at 15, 17 and 23 Walter St., Bangor. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

110-114 Main St, LLC purchased a 5,264-square-foot retail building at 110 Main St., Saco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers.

42 Storer Street, LLC purchased a 2,558-square-foot four-unit multi-family at 42 Storer St., Saco. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Sullivan, Vitalius Real Estate Group.

Landmark Freeport, LLC purchased a 7,782-square-foot building at 115 Main St., Freeport. Jessica Estes and Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Nick Dambrie, Keller Williams Realty.

Draft Room, LLC purchased a 65,487-square-foot industrial (mill) property at 26-28 Pearl St., Biddeford. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams.

Portland Dev, LLC purchased a 2,800-square-foot retail property at 291 Maine Mall Road, South Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.; John Ferris, CBRE.

RDP 408 LLC purchased 408 Forest Ave., Portland. John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

AXE CAP LLC/Thanos LLC purchased a 10,761-square-foot building at 166 State St., Portland. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Ten Exchange Holdings purchased 72 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Gosline Properties LLC purchased a 1,740-square-foot retail building at 179 State St., Augusta. Dennis Wheelock, Keller Williams | Magnusson Balfour and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Supplement Edge Inc., purchased a 3.89-acre industrial lot at Olde Canal Business Park, Gorham. Craig Church, Keller Williams | Magnusson Balfour, and Kathryn Treem, Keller Williams Realty.

Hardy Road LLC purchased a 1,776-square-foot retail/commercial building at 7 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Crafty Butcher LLC purchased a 6,440-square-foot retail building at 688 Forest Ave., Portland. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour, and William Sullivan, Keller Williams Realty.

Kingsley Sendze purchased a 5,400-square-foot office/multi-family property at 765 Congress St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Kaitlin Roderigue, Benchmark Real Estate.

CPM II, LLC purchased a 26,146-square-foot mixed-use building on five acres at 432 Elm St. Biddeford. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; John Robinson, RE/MAX Shoreline.

Tori Timko purchased a 3,770-square-foot retail building at 25 Centre St., Bath. Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group.

400 Commercial Street LLC purchased a 21,188-square-foot office building at 400 Commercial St., Portland. Chris Craig, Katie Millett, Esq. and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Regional Transportation Program purchased 5.46 acres of land at 1 Ledgeview Drive, Westbrook. Tom Dunham, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

BOEL Management, LLC leased 1,524 square feet of office space at 36 Union Wharf, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Paylitix, Inc., leased 1,832 square feet of office space at 65 West Commercial St., Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Beach Glass Transitions LLC leased 1,600 square feet at Oak Hill Plaza, Scarborough. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Perry, Cardente Commercial Brokers.

Pike Industries leased 1,280 square feet at 337 Roosevelt Trail, South Casco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Casco Bay Insurance leased 1,416 square feet at 30 Forest Falls Drive, Yarmouth. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company; Michael Cobb, Cardente Real Estate.

LoanDepot leased 1,749 square feet at Atlantic Place, South Portland. Jessica Estes and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Linda White Associates leased 2,000 square feet at 11 Violette Way, Manchester. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Maine Medical Center leased 18,200 square feet at 41 Donald B. Dean Drive, South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Jessica Estes, Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Pike Industries leased 1,280 square feet of office space at 337 Roosevelt Trail, South Casco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Connections Academy leased 6,389 square feet at 8 Science Park Road, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Christian Van, CBRE.

TLC Realty leased 2,000 square feet of office/retail space at 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Nyle Systems leased 173 square feet at 4 Moulton St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Merchant Focus Processing leased 2,836 square feet at 400 Riverside St., Portland. Dan Greenstein and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Youth Camping Foundation dba Maine Summer Camps leased 929 square feet at 550 Forest Ave., Portland. Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine Connections Academy, Inc., leased 6,389 square feet at 8 Science Park Drive, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

RGA Enterprise Services Company leased 9,886 square feet at 42 U.S. Route 1, Cumberland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

RETAIL

Creative Biomass Derivatives leased 1,600 square feet at 580 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Jill McGowan leased 1,260 square feet at 107 Exchange Street, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

TD Bank renewed its lease at 550 Center St., Auburn. Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company; Patrick Cavanaugh, CBRE.

Saco Bay Orthopedic & Sport Therapy, Inc., leased 1,867 square feet at 180 Waterman Drive, South Portland. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Royal River Community Players leased 2,011 square feet at 305 U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jessica Garou, Benchmark Real Estate.

Maine Hatha Yoga leased 2,500 square feet at 260 Western Ave., South Portland. Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

Foreside House of Pizza leased 3,500 square feet at 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

INDUSTRIAL

Neuco, Inc., leased 9,420 square feet of industrial and office space at 125 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR; Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR; Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

MLS Courier, LLC leased 9,800 square feet of warehouse space at 83 Walch Drive, Portland. Chris Craig and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Northeast Technical Institute, Inc., renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet of mixed-used space on 2.9 acres at 4 Ginn Road, Scarborough. Chris Craig and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Troiano Property Services leased 900 square feet of office/industrial space at 27 Katana Drive, South Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Share

« Previous

Next »